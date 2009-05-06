Memo To Bill Bolster: Networks Aren't Pissing Away Money Anymore

Former CNBC boss Bill Bolster didn’t get the memo about how times have changed. In negotiating for the CEO gig at the Weather Channel, he asked for a corporate jet to get him to work regularly—and strangely, it looks like he may be out of contention for the job.



The New York Post’s Peter Lauria reports:



According to four sources either involved in or with direct knowledge of the situation, negotiations between The Weather Channel’s partners — NBC Universal, Blackstone Group and Bain Capital — and Bolster have stalled over the retired television executive’s insistence on commuting from his homes in Florida and St. Louis instead of relocating to the network’s headquarters in Atlanta.

People close to the situation also are saying Bolster’s lack of digital experience is a problem because most of the network’s upside in on the web, where it must better use weather.com to goose revenue.

