Memo Says Jamie Dimon Has Retracted Threats, Actually Has No Plans To Leave London

Earlier this year it seemed like JPMorgan‘s Jamie Dimon might pull out of London after the UK government announced a 50% tax on bonuses.



Apparently he had called former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling, spoke in code, and threatened to scrap the bank’s plans to build a new building on Canary Wharf.

Now it appears he’s calmed down.

According to The Guardian:

A memo says the company is in the process of negotiating its property needs, but adds: “We have no immediate plans for any significant changes impacting our presence in the UK.”

So no one at JPM is leaving London for Switzerland yet. The bank building will continue. And maybe Jamie Dimon has a friend Prime Minister Cameron’s new government.

