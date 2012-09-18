A Leaked Memo Has Revealed McDonald's Plans For The McRib Sandwich

Photo: www.flickr.com

The McRib is once again coming back to McDonald’s locations across the nation.Maureen Morrison at AdAge acquired a leaked memo from McDonald’s which reveals its plans for the McRib this year.



Over the past couple years, the McRib has appeared in October and November, but this time you won’t be able to chomp down the legendary pork sandwich until the “latter half of December.”

From AdAge:

According to a memo obtained by Ad Age from McDonald’s Operators National Advertising Fund, the chain’s national-franchise council, the McRib marketing window was originally scheduled for Oct. 22 through Nov. 11. But “after looking at ways to strengthen the fourth-quarter 2012 OPNAD calendar,” McDonald’s made the decision to move the sandwich promotion to the latter half of December, the memo said. McRib will get TV, radio, digital, in-store, social media and PR support.

The McRib has been famously elusive, but lately the sandwich has been touted nationally each year. McDonald’s has cultivated a rabid, cult-like fanbase for the McRib, and it has to be careful with what it does with the sandwich.

