Read The Memo That The FSA CEO Sent His Employees 8 Hours Too Late

Not before, but after everyone already knew that George Osborne was disbanding the FSA and merging it into the Bank of England, Hector Sants, the CEO, told his employees the news.



England’s Sky News obtained the memo sent to everyone at the FSA yesterday morning:

The announcement made last night by the Chancellor may have come as a surprise to many but hopefully as a welcome one.

I was delighted to be asked to stay on to lead the FSA before taking up the role of the first chief executive of the new prudential supervisory subsidiary of the Bank of England [and as a deputy governor of the Bank].

You can be assured I will now be applying myself with great determination to the vitally important task both of continuing to manage the whole of the FSA through to 2012 and ensuring that the new regulatory structure delivers what society expects from it.

As I’ve said before, the work we have done refining this organisation over the last three years provides an excellent basis on which to build. I am confident that together we will carry forward into the new world all those hard-won lessons and experiences of the past.

It’s too bad that the memo doesn’t mention the question that must be gnawing everyone’s minds, “Will I lose my job when the merger is complete in 2 years?”

Also, everyone is pretty shocked that Sants decided to stay on, according to reporter Mark Kleinman. Mr. Sants has apparently been telling family and friends that he would definitely be leaving the regulator in July. Kleinman thinks that Osborne must have pressured him to stay on.

