MEMO: Democrats Make Income Inequality Argument Central To 2012 Strategy

Democrats believe their path to victory in next years congressional elections lies in making income equality a signature part of their message.



A memo to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from Democratic pollster Geoff Garin outlines a number of recent polls showing greater concern for the gap between the average Americans and the 1 per cent.

“The electoral importance of these finding is that the public has a clear understanding that, at a time when the rich are doing well and everyone else is struggling, the Republicans have aligned themselves squarely with those at the very top.”

(h/t Mike Allen)

Read the memo below:



