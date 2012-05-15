MEMO: Conservatives Aimed To Launch National PR War Against Wind Energy

Photo: YouTube/MidweekPolitics

A network of right-wing organisations has developed a national PR campaign to turn the American public against wind farms and discredit renewable energy, according to a memo obtained by the Guardian. The “National PR Campaign Proposal” was written by Illinois anti-wind attorney Rich Porter and edited by senior fellow of the American Tradition Institute (ATI) John Droz Jr. and initially discussed at a meeting of ‘wind warriors’ from across the country last February in Washington D.C., according to the Guardian.



The ultimate goal would be to cause “subversion in message of industry so that it effectively becomes so bad no one wants to admit in public” that they support wind energy.

Much like Exxon’s campaign against climate change, the campaign would “develop a highly respectable collection of scientific white papers and reports that are consistent in their approach to supporting the messages chosen as most likely to succeed.”

The memo stresses that public opinion “must begin to change in what should appear as a ‘groundswell’ among grass roots” but encouraged outreach to like-minded media outlets including Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, the Heartland Institute and Americans for Prosperity.

The strategy proposal also encourages supporters to:

“Create some catch phrases of wind energy — e.g. puff power, breeze energy.”

“Setup a dummy business that will go into communities considering wind development, proposing to build 400 foot billboards.”

“Youth Outreach will create program for public school coordination as well as college coordination … with preset parameters that cause students to steer away from wind because they discover it doesn’t meet the criteria we set up.”

“Create a ‘think-tank’ subgroup to produce and disseminate white paper reports and scientific quotes and papers that back-up the message.”

The campaign would come in the midst of attacks of Obama’s support for wind and solar power from national fossil-fuel funded advocacy groups like those linked to the Koch brothers such as efforts by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) to draft bills to overturn state laws promoting wind energy.

