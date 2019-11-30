Twitter is ablaze with a viral flight-attendant meme where people are roasting their own career choices — here are the best tweets

Rachel Premack
Orhan Akkanat/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesPeople are obsessed with this Twitter trend.

A viral meme is letting everyone make fun of their career choices and their families’ reactions to their livelihoods.

The premise: You’re on a flight where the flight attendant asks if anyone on board is a doctor. Your dad nudges you, pointing out that you’ve decided to, say, major in English or become a dungeon master in Dungeons & Dragons.

“Go see if unearthing homoerotic subtext that doesn’t exist helps,” the disappointed father urges.

The dad in the meme is less than pleased that you’ve decided to eschew the path of becoming a physician for something that’s presumably lower-paying and less prestigious.

Here are some of the best posts.

The meme picked up in the days before Thanksgiving – seemingly tapping into everyone’s insecurity about going home for the holiday

In a few cases, the flight attendant and the ailing patient really didn’t want a doctor after all

Some of the folks in the memes actually were doctors

And one of the most popular posts didn’t even have a disappointed father at all

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.