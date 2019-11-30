Twitter is ablaze with a viral flight-attendant meme where people are roasting their own career choices — here are the best tweets

- Twitter users can’t stop making fun of themselves in a viral flight-attendantmeme.
- The meme involves a flight attendant who needs a doctor, and a father who’s disappointed in the user’s career choice outside of medicine.
- We rounded up the funniest tweets from the viral trend.
A viral meme is letting everyone make fun of their career choices and their families’ reactions to their livelihoods.
The premise: You’re on a flight where the flight attendant asks if anyone on board is a doctor. Your dad nudges you, pointing out that you’ve decided to, say, major in English or become a dungeon master in Dungeons & Dragons.
“Go see if unearthing homoerotic subtext that doesn’t exist helps,” the disappointed father urges.
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?
Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me:
Dad: Not asking for an English major to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now
Dad: Go see if unearthing homoerotic subtext that doesn't exist helps
— ✨ (@kzabrekker) November 27, 2019
The dad in the meme is less than pleased that you’ve decided to eschew the path of becoming a physician for something that’s presumably lower-paying and less prestigious.
Here are some of the best posts.
The meme picked up in the days before Thanksgiving – seemingly tapping into everyone’s insecurity about going home for the holiday
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?
Dad: *nudging me* should've been you
Me: Dad…
Dad: Not asking for a dungeon master, are they?
Me: "A warm glow washes over the cabin. The Blessing of Bahamut heals everyone 8d6hp."
Flight attendant: Cancel that.
Dad: wtf
— Six Hit Points (@sixhitpoints) November 27, 2019
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?
Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not asking for a Product Manager to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now
Dad: Go and see if “let’s have a follow-up meeting" helps
— Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?
Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not asking for a cinematographer to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now
Dad: Go and see if “moody lighting" helps
— Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) November 26, 2019
Flight attendant: Is a doctor onboard?
Mum: *nudge* that should've been you
Me: Not now,Mum
Mum: Not asking for a political scientist to help,are they?
Me: Mum,there's a medical emergency happening
Mum: Go see if somebody wants to listen to an analysis of right wing rhetoric
— Natascha Strobl (@Natascha_Strobl) November 27, 2019
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?
Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not asking for a DJ to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now
Dad: Go and see if asking them to “put your fucking hands up" helps
— DJ Joey Santos (@djjoeysantos) November 27, 2019
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?
Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not asking for a barista to help, are they?
Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now
Dad: Go and see if latte art helps
— sagittarius sadiyah (@sadiyaharabia) November 27, 2019
In a few cases, the flight attendant and the ailing patient really didn’t want a doctor after all
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?
Me: Yes, I have a PhD in Computer Science
Dad: *nudging me* not a real doctor tho are you?
Me: Not now Dad
Dad: Not an MD. That’s what they’re asking for
Flight attendant: this gentleman needs to install Adobe Acrobat on his laptop
— Stu (@StuFlemingNZ) November 26, 2019
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?
Mom: *nudging me* that should've been you
Me: Not now Mom
Mom: Not asking for an artist to help, are they?
Everyone on the plane: Wait, you're an artist?
Everyone on the plane, including dying guy: Can you draw me?
— ♡ JV ♡ (@javi_draws) November 29, 2019
Some of the folks in the memes actually were doctors
Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?
Dad: *nudging me*
Me: *shrieks as my Dad literally throws me down the aisle*
Dad: MY DAUGHTER IS AN ANESTHESIOLOGIST
Me: *still tumbling down the aisle* ????????♀️
Dad: SHE DOES LIVER TRANSPLANT ANESTHESIA!!!!
— Alex Anderson M.D. (@AlexAndersonMD) November 27, 2019
And one of the most popular posts didn’t even have a disappointed father at all
Flight Attendant: Is there a doctor on board?
Dad (nudging me): Wake, lad. Today we watch a man die
— Parker (@jeffparker) November 27, 2019
