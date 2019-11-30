Twitter is ablaze with a viral flight-attendant meme where people are roasting their own career choices — here are the best tweets

Orhan Akkanat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People are obsessed with this Twitter trend.

Twitter users can’t stop making fun of themselves in a viral flight-attendantmeme.

The meme involves a flight attendant who needs a doctor, and a father who’s disappointed in the user’s career choice outside of medicine.

We rounded up the funniest tweets from the viral trend.

A viral meme is letting everyone make fun of their career choices and their families’ reactions to their livelihoods.

The premise: You’re on a flight where the flight attendant asks if anyone on board is a doctor. Your dad nudges you, pointing out that you’ve decided to, say, major in English or become a dungeon master in Dungeons & Dragons.

“Go see if unearthing homoerotic subtext that doesn’t exist helps,” the disappointed father urges.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Dad: Not asking for an English major to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go see if unearthing homoerotic subtext that doesn't exist helps — ✨ (@kzabrekker) November 27, 2019

The dad in the meme is less than pleased that you’ve decided to eschew the path of becoming a physician for something that’s presumably lower-paying and less prestigious.

Here are some of the best posts.

The meme picked up in the days before Thanksgiving – seemingly tapping into everyone’s insecurity about going home for the holiday

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* should've been you Me: Dad… Dad: Not asking for a dungeon master, are they? Me: "A warm glow washes over the cabin. The Blessing of Bahamut heals everyone 8d6hp." Flight attendant: Cancel that. Dad: wtf — Six Hit Points (@sixhitpoints) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a Product Manager to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “let’s have a follow-up meeting" helps — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a cinematographer to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “moody lighting" helps — Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is a doctor onboard? Mum: *nudge* that should've been you Me: Not now,Mum Mum: Not asking for a political scientist to help,are they? Me: Mum,there's a medical emergency happening Mum: Go see if somebody wants to listen to an analysis of right wing rhetoric — Natascha Strobl (@Natascha_Strobl) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a DJ to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if asking them to “put your fucking hands up" helps — DJ Joey Santos (@djjoeysantos) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a barista to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if latte art helps — sagittarius sadiyah (@sadiyaharabia) November 27, 2019

In a few cases, the flight attendant and the ailing patient really didn’t want a doctor after all

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?

Me: Yes, I have a PhD in Computer Science

Dad: *nudging me* not a real doctor tho are you?

Me: Not now Dad

Dad: Not an MD. That’s what they’re asking for

Flight attendant: this gentleman needs to install Adobe Acrobat on his laptop — Stu (@StuFlemingNZ) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Mom: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Mom Mom: Not asking for an artist to help, are they? Everyone on the plane: Wait, you're an artist? Everyone on the plane, including dying guy: Can you draw me? — ♡ JV ♡ (@javi_draws) November 29, 2019

Some of the folks in the memes actually were doctors

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* Me: *shrieks as my Dad literally throws me down the aisle* Dad: MY DAUGHTER IS AN ANESTHESIOLOGIST Me: *still tumbling down the aisle* ????????‍♀️ Dad: SHE DOES LIVER TRANSPLANT ANESTHESIA!!!! — Alex Anderson M.D. (@AlexAndersonMD) November 27, 2019

And one of the most popular posts didn’t even have a disappointed father at all

Flight Attendant: Is there a doctor on board? Dad (nudging me): Wake, lad. Today we watch a man die — Parker (@jeffparker) November 27, 2019

