Netflix just made it safe for companies to joke about sex on Twitter

Reuters Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’s company helped make it chill for companies to joke about sex on Twitter.

Netflix on Thursday helped a meme related to double entendres go viral on Twitter.

The meme asks users for phrases they can say during sex and some other activity.

Netflix tweaked the meme to encourage other companies to respond.

Dozens have and some of the replies are pretty creative.

Netflix has made it chill for companies to joke about sex, at least on Twitter.

Hijacking and tweaking an existing meme relating to double entendres, the company’s Twitter feed on Thursday asked followers for things “you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account.”

And boy did it get a response.

Despite the almost not-suitable-for-work theme, managers of other corporate Twitter accounts – not to mention numerous everyday people – replied by the dozens. Among them were representatives of Arby’s:

Do you want more meat? — Arby's (@Arbys) December 5, 2019

and Paramount:

I'm not sure we want to touch this. — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) December 5, 2019

The meme is premised on finding double entendres that work in multiple situations. For the joke to work, all you need is a place or situation, a stock photo to go with it, and the stock photo of a man and woman seemingly engaged in intimate relations that’s been central to the theme.

Here are some of the many iterations of the meme so far:

This post on November 29 predates most of the memes, and seems to have kicked off the trend.

Reply with something you can say during a basketball game and sex pic.twitter.com/xKVO9m3pYC — dean ???? (@ButlerTheBully) November 30, 2019

Seemingly every brand wanted to get in on the joke.

How likely would you be to recommend us to a friend? — Groupon (@Groupon) December 5, 2019

Rival service Hulu even suggested “Netflix and chill.”

netflix and chill? — hulu (@hulu) December 5, 2019

Even AT&T jumped in.

Just OK is not OK. — AT&T (@ATT) December 5, 2019

IMDb wouldn’t be left out, either.

The Mandalorian continues to dominate — IMDb (@IMDb) December 5, 2019

People quickly found ways to apply it to just about everything.

What's the Wifi password? — No Lightskinned Macaroni (@realfacade1) December 3, 2019

Several people had the idea to relate it to the ongoing impeachment hearings.

There is no quid pro quo — Pessimus Prime Christmas Edition (@BigJDubz) December 4, 2019

People also quickly applied the joke to pop culture icons such as “Star Wars.”

“What order do you want to do this in? I have a preference, but I’m flexible.” — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) December 4, 2019

Fans were pretty creative in their responses.

Lots of people found time to watch “The Irishman” over Thanksgiving, and it found a place in the memes.

2 hours would have been fine. — Tim "Saint" James (@TimJamesAuthor) December 3, 2019

The meme, as most do, evolved quickly and versions of it have begun to reference other memes.

name something you can say during sex or while looking at this meme pic.twitter.com/OPlmZl6lQg — Ninja Sex Party (@ninjasexparty) December 4, 2019

Meanwhile, others have flipped the meme itself.

Name something you can say during sex. Please help I don't know what to say. pic.twitter.com/ZE4e9gxO5l — katie :) (@lilcabbage69) December 2, 2019

