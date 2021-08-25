Meme stocks are riding a wave of Reddit enthusiasm again, as traders cheer fresh gains in GameStop, AMC, and BlackBerry

AMC and GameStop Noam Galai/SOPA Images/Getty

Meme stocks are riding a renewed wave of enthusiasm from Reddit on Wednesday.

Among the most discussed stocks on Wall Street Bets were GameStop, AMC, Blackberry, Clover Health, and Cassava Sciences.

On the popular forum, one user – in a post that was upvoted over 20,000 times – said: “GME GANG IS BACK.”

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Meme stocks are riding a renewed wave of enthusiasm from Reddit on Wednesday, as traders pile into old favorites amid a fresh wave of gains.

AMC and GameStop both climbed by double digits on Tuesday, but have given up some gains early in Wednesday’s session. Still, Reddit traders are cheering a new bull run for both names.

Among the most hyped stocks on Wall Street Bets – Reddit’s 10-million strong forum – were GameStop, which was mentioned 1,900 times in the last 24 hours, and AMC Entertainment, which garnered 638 mentions, according to data by Quiver Quantitative, an analytics firm. Blackberry was also mentioned 355 times as well as Clover Health and Cassava Sciences.

Data from WSBtrending also illustrates a rise in chatter around meme stocks.

On the Reddit forum, one user – in a post that was upvoted over 20,000 times – said: “GME GANG IS BACK.”

Another user said they turned $US90,000 ($AU124,162) to $US250,000 ($AU344,894) in one day, while another said they spent $US5,000 ($AU6,898) and grew it to $US20,000 ($AU27,592) in two hours. Both posts, referring to GameStop, have received thousands of upvotes.

Shares of the meme stock surged to their highest level in 10 weeks on Tuesday, though the stock has fallen in Wednesday trading.

Here’s where the top-mentioned stocks on Wall Street Bets were trading as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

GameStop: down 6.66% to $US198.28 ($AU274)

AMC Entertainment: down 0.38% to $US44.09 ($AU61)

Blackberry: up 1.60% to $US11.28 ($AU16)

Clover Health: down 2.19% to $US8.73 ($AU12)

Cassava Sciences: down 28.97% to $US83.69 ($AU115)

Meme stocks dominated market headlines for weeks at the beginning of this year, led by GameStop. The Texas-based company’s stock skyrocketed from around $US40 ($AU55) to intraday highs of over $US450 ($AU621). AMC rallied as well, albeit to a fraction of the price GameStop achieved at its peak.