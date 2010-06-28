Meme Of The Day: Fed Economist Says "Economics Is Hard" And That Bloggers Suck At It

This letter from Richmond Fed Economist Kartik Athreya (via Tracy Alloway) has been making the rounds. The title: Economics is Hard. Don’t Let Bloggers Tell You Otherwise.



We’re not going to delve into it, because the whole thing is silly, trivial, and unimportant but we will make one point. If there’s one message that consistently comes out of the econoblogosphere it’s that economics is hard. Really hard. So hard in fact that nobody can do it. As Josh Brown puts it: “Economists can’t do economics either.” That may be an exaggeration, but that view is probably more prevalent than the mystical “blogging is easy” line.

