A Facebook Employee Just Made An Awesome New Way To Read SAI

Photo: MemeInsider

Yesterday, we met Chris Ackermann at TechStars Demo Day. He has been at Facebook for seven months, and he admitted to frequenting Business Insider.He and his colleagues have a running joke that Business Insider’s headlines are like “memes.” They feel the big bold headlines could be slapped across ridiculous photos easily.



So the other weekend, Ackermann hacked together Meme Insider. It pulls together all caps headlines and photos associated with articles on SAI. It’s formatted, fittingly, as a slideshow.

It’s not as good as IfBusinessInsiderWasAroundWhen, but it’s a close second.

