MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR): Production Problems Minimal

Soleil believes previous shortfalls and missteps in polysilicon production for MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR), a silicon wafer producer, are no longer a problem.



The firm’s checks indicate that WFR’s new plant has run very smoothly in Q2. In fact, Soleil believes the lack of problems should bring polysilicon production for the quarter in ahead of guidance.

Soleil reiterates BUY on MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR).

See Also:

MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR) Gets Boost From Stong Polysilicon Prices (WFR)

Take Profits On First Solar (FSLR), SunPower (SPWR): Risks Mounting (FSLR, SPWR, WFR)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.