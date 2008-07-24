MEMC Electronic Materials Blows Up (WFR), Wall Street Falls In Love

MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR) posted a disastrous Q2 after the close, sending the stock crashing almost 20%. Wall Street is now really excited about it, however.



The silicon wafer manufacturer and solar silicon supplier posted a Q2 EPS miss of $0.92 (vs. $1.00 consensus) and a Q2 revenue miss of $531.4 million (vs. $557.9 million consensus). Crappy guidance also helped pile it on.

This line in the earnings report is never a good sign:

We encountered unanticipated events towards the tail end of the quarter.

But all that means today is that on Wall St., all the bulls now have a cheaper stock to buy.

FBR maintains OUTPERFORM, target cut from $100 to $80:

In a nutshell, what has kept our Outperform rating unchanged is the fact that the company is exiting the month of July at a quarterly revenue run-rate of more than $650M, which compares to our new 3Q revenue estimate of $580M, implying that, if there is no more manufacturing hiccups, our

2H08 estimates could prove overly conservative.

We do admit that we have been on the wrong side of the stock; and, even despite our channel checks throughout the month of June, the manufacturing bottlenecks turned out right after our checks. However, given the ultra-conservative guidance, as well as our estimates that are also below the company’s midpoint of its guidance range, combined with the sell-off in the stock, we believe the risk/reward profile does not warrant a change of opinion.

Deutsche maintains BUY, target cut from $82 to $68:

remain bullish on valuation

JP Morgan upgrades from Neutral to OVERWEIGHT:

stock is too cheap now

Citi upgrades from Hold to BUY, target raised from $64 to $65:

bad news priced in

Soleil reiterates BUY, target of $103:

shares are “extremely undervalued” and investors are overreacting to the last couple bad quarters as results will improve in 2009

