11 members of the Swiss Guard in the Vatican have tested positive for coronavirus

Eleven of the 135 Swiss Guards inside Vatican City have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the Vatican.

The guards have been put into isolation, and the rest are now required to wear masks indoors and outdoors even if they’re not on duty.

Someone inside Pope Francis’ place of residence has also reportedly tested positive.

“Arrangements were immediately made to isolate those with positive cases and all appropriate further steps are being taken, along with additional testing,” the Vatican City said in a press release.

Reuters reports that those who tested positive are experiencing minor symptoms. Going forward, the guards will be required to wear face masks both inside and outside even if they’re not on duty, according to Catholic News Agency.

The Swiss Guards is the oldest and smallest army in the world, with just 135 guards. Their main duties include protecting the Pope and guarding the Vatican City gates.

The news also comes shortly after someone inside Pope Francis’ home, Domus Sanctae Marthae, has also tested positive.

Pope Francis is 83 years old and is considered high risk after part of his lung was removed decades ago, according to the Associated Press.

