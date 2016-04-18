We got an inside look at a members-only marijuana social club in California wine country

California dispensary HerbaBuena formed a members-only collective where participants attend monthly social clubs to interact with and sample different strains of marijuana. The collective serves as a comfortable and educational setting so members can find the medicine that’s best for them.

Founders Alicia and Brant (they didn’t want to disclose their last names) teamed up with local farmers to create California’s first Demeter certified biodynamic cannabis, the non-federal equivalent to an organic certification. As the cannabis industry emerges, the pair aims to set the standard for pure and potent medicine.

Produced by Sam Rega. Cinematography by Andrew Stern. Edited by Lauren Browning.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Watch more episodes of Green Rush.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.