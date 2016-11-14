US

This members-only social club offers organically-grown marijuana

California dispensary HerbaBuena formed a members-only collective where participants attend monthly social clubs to interact with and sample different strains of marijuana. The collective serves as a comfortable and educational setting so members can find the medicine that’s best for them. 

