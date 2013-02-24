10 Exclusive Clubs That Wall Streeters Are Dying To Get Into

Sometimes even the Masters of the Universe need their own sanctuary from the high-flying world of Wall Street.



Enter Manhattan’s exclusive members-only clubs.

No, we’re not talking about the ones behind the velvet ropes. We’re talking about the ones you might not even notice when you walk by.

These hideaways, which tend to come with steep fees and require an invite to join, can offer members a place to dine, relax and hangout. They have some pretty sweet amenities, too.

Many of these clubs prohibit business meetings and the use of mobile phones, offering a reprieve from the work day. Others aren’t as strict on conducting business.

We’ve selected 10 of the city’s most exclusive clubs and detailed why they would be ideal for the Wall Street crowd.

Getting into the club is up to you.

