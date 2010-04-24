New York City's Top Members-Only Clubs For Elite Power Players

Photo: nydailphoto.com

New York City is known for its strict door policies and nearly impossible to enter clubs, but there’s a whole echelon of elite places that take it to a whole new level.We’re talking about the ones you might not even realise you’re not allowed to enter.



Behind nondescript walls these places — some for more than a century, some only for decades — are the hot spots for New York City power players. It’s here that old money and new wealth come to mingle, talk business, play, and network.

Waiting lists are long, fees are steep, elitism is de rigueur, and sport coats are usually still required.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.