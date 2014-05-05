Treasurer Joe Hockey Calls Fairfax Fundraising Story 'Offensive And Repugnant', Refers It To Lawyers

Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey (Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Treasurer Joe Hockey has issued a statement responding to the front page of today’s Sydney Morning Herald, which detailed efforts by the electoral fundraising committee, the North Sydney Forum, which offers access to meetings which the Treasurer attends.

Hockey said the “accusations made in Fairfax Media today are both offensive and repugnant”, and that he wouldn’t let the issue distract him from budget preparations.

“The matter is now in the hands of lawyers no further comment can be made,” his statement said.

The Fairfax story says members of the secretive Liberal Party campaign fundraising body pay annual fees of up to $22,000 in return for VIP meetings with Hockey.

The donors, according to Fairfax Media, are members of the organisation which is an incorporated entity of the Liberal Party, and is run by Hockey’s North Sydney Federal Electoral Conference (FEC).

There’s more here.

