Sailor and Air Force Cyber Operator Among Those Killed In Dark Knight Shooting

The Century 16 Movie theatres at the Aurora Town centre

Photo: AP Images

Two Air Force reservists and two Navy personnel were among the 71 shot at the ‘Dark Knight Rises’ screening in Aurora, Colo.It is now confirmed that Navy Petty Officer Third Class John Larimer, who belonged to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, and Army Sgt. Jesse Childress, a cyber-systems operator who just been called for active duty, were among the 12 dead.



Jonathan Blunk, who served five years in the Navy, died while shielding his girlfriend.

The shooter, James Holmes, does not have any military ties.

SEE ALSO: Here’s What We Know About The Equipment Carried By The Denver Shooter >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.