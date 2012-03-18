Striking Pictures Of US Troops Serving Around The World

Photo: US Army via BlackFive
The average day at work for U.S. military members is anything but typical.Men and women from every walk of life combine their energy and expertise doing things in places most of us can’t even imagine.
Tragedies often make their way into the headlines of the world, while the day-to-day scope of what troops encounter often falls by the wayside.
The following pictures were taken by U.S. military photographers assigned to units throughout the world and posted by BlackFive.
US Army Sgt. Jonathan Price strolls among a flock of sheep as he patrols an area near the village of Narizah in Afghanistan
After being injured by a roadside bomb in Kandahar, Pfc. Shawn Williams gives the thumbs-up to the rest of his unit
As this MV-22 Osprey flies into Zaranj Afghanistan, U.S. Marine Cpl. William Cox ensures it's a safe landing
One day after his Christmas Day visit in Afghanistan, U.S. Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford and his delegation prepare to board a Sea Stallion helicopter
Supplies for soldiers at a remote base are dropped from this Hercules aircraft over Bagram Airfield in Kandahar, Afghanistan
During a replenishment mission in the Pacific Ocean, this Puma aircraft carries munition supplies from the flight deck of the USS George Washington
A Sea Hawk helicopter takes off at dusk from the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson in the Arabian Sea
While delivering supplies as a part of a replenishment mission, a Knight Hawk helicopter passes the USS Chafee, seen here in the background
Lance Corporal Tom Morton cooking some eggs before work at Patrol Base Bury in Helmand province Afghanistan
Marines assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island, jump from this Super Stallion helicopter into the Arabian Sea
The US Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice around the Russian-flagged tanker Renda in the Bering Sea
Crew members aboard the Healy watch the Renda, which they are assisting, as it delivers more than 1.3 million gallons of fuel to Nome, Alaska
Pallets of supplies are airdropped into the snow covered Shah district in Afghanistan's Zabul province
Members of the Leap Frogs, a U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, look on as Petty Officer 1st Class Michelle Turner takes the oath-of-enlistment over Jamul, California
