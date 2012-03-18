Striking Pictures Of US Troops Serving Around The World

US Special Forces dodge debris at the end of a reconnaissance mission

Photo: US Army via BlackFive

The average day at work for U.S. military members is anything but typical.Men and women from every walk of life combine their energy and expertise doing things in places most of us can’t even imagine.



Tragedies often make their way into the headlines of the world, while the day-to-day scope of what troops encounter often falls by the wayside.

The following pictures were taken by U.S. military photographers assigned to units throughout the world and posted by BlackFive.

