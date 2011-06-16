Members of Congress Reveal Their favourite Stocks

Today U.S. members of Congress were required to turn in their personal financial disclosure reports.



This means we get to see how they make money outside of their Congressional salaries.

For some reason, the Senate only has to fuse paper filings, but House members, however, have their reports uploaded here.

This is valuable information, as studies have shown that their stock picks tend to perform better than most. So we’ve dug through the available reports and focused on notable members.

Eric Cantor (R-VA) Overview: Cantor still collects income from his law firm, Cantor and Cantor and he's holding a lot of unearned income, especially from banks. Notable holdings: Banco Santander

Black Rock

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

Morgan Stanley

Dutch Shell

Philip Morris

GE

Wells Fargo and Co. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Overview: The former majority leader is has a diverse portfolio including commercial and residential real estate, a vinyard, and a stake in the United Football League team The Sacramento Mountain Lions. Notable holdings: Cisco

Apple

J Crew

Microsft

Yahoo

Visa

EBay. John Boehner (R-OH) Overview: Most of the majority leaders holdings are in IRAs. Notable holdings: Bank of America (bonds)

Bear Sterns (bonds)

Chevron

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Microsoft

Credit Suisse. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) Overview: He's not holding a lot of unearned income, but he did make $850 for an appearance on Bill Maher in April. Notables: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Williams Co.

Cisco Barney Frank (D-MA) Overview: Because Frank invests with managers that choose his investments for him, they are not disclosed on his form. However, he did accept a ride to the U.S. Virgin Islands from hedge funder Donald Sussman and his girlfriend, Maine Representative Chellie Pingree. Notables holdings: Invests with Calvert Investments

Holds Massachusetts municipal bonds Debbie Wasserman-Shulz (D-FL) Overview: The new head of the Democratic National Committee invests in 401(k) retirement funds. Notable holdings: Energy, money market, and mid cap stock funds. Darrel Issa (R-CA) Overview: Issa is known for being one of the richest members of Congress and has substantial property holdings. Notable holdings: All high yield funds with Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Black Rock to name a few. Henry Waxman (D-CA) Overview: Waxman is playing it pretty safe in terms of investments, but he charges $2,000 per speech and he speaks a lot. Notable holdings: State of Israel bonds

Vanguard funds Peter King (R-NY) Overview: Peter King is not an investor. All of his unearned income comes from his New York State retirement pension ($39,000). Notable holdings: None Paul Ryan (R-WI) Overview: Ryan started his own consulting firm during his career and holds a lot of financial stocks. Notable holdings: Bank of New York

JP Morgan Chase

Bank of America

Berkshire Hathaway

MasterCard

Philip Morris

Conoco

PIMCO

Goldman Sachs

Apple Ron Paul (R-TX) Overview: Dr. Paul has said that he believes the U.S. should return to the gold standard, so his holdings should be no surprise- the majority are in mining, gold and silver. Also, he collects $91,185 from his medical pension. Notable holdings: Anglo Gold

Pan American Silver

Pereol Oil and Gas

