Watch Members Of US Congress Read Nasty Tweets About Themselves

Ever wonder what how members of Congress react when they see mean messages tweeted at them? Now you can see their reactions.

NowThisNews had several members of Congress – including Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) – read different nasty tweets sent their way. It was based off a recent Jimmy Kimmel bit which had celebrities read mean tweets directed at themselves.

Some were funnier than others.

One individual asks Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) when the last time he’s heard voices and advises him “to take your medicine regularly.” Swalwell plays along nicely, pretending to hear someone off screen.

Schumer may have received the most creative insult. He was told that he’s “as original as an old pair of shoes.”

Check out all three videos:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t TPM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.