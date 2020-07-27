A woman accidentally injured 3 members of her armed militia in a shooting at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

Brett Carlsen / Getty Members of the NFAC in Louisville.

A trainee in an armed militia group, NFAC (Not Not F—ing Around Coalition), accidentally fired her gun at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

Three other members from the militia group were injured and rushed to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Louisville Metro’s interim Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said there are no outstanding suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

The leader of the group, John “Grand Master Jay” Johnson said, “We’re dealing with humans who make mistakes.”

John “Grand Master Jay” Johnson, the founder of NFAC (Not Not F—ing Around Coalition), told ABC News that they were inspecting firearms when a trainee accidentally fired hers.

“Today, shortly before 1:00 pm, three people were struck by gunfire as the result of a discharge of someone’s gun who was participating in the NFAC demonstration at Baxter Park,” Louisville Metro’s interim Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said in a statement to ABC News. “Louisville Division of Fire and LMEMS arrived a short time later and transported all three victims to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All involved are members of the NFAC and there are no outstanding suspects.”

BREAKING: We just watched two people be taken onto stretchers at Baxter square on 12th and Jefferson. Metro safe has confirmed reports of shootings & that there are multiple victims. We heard the noises when people scattered to get behind cars, & to take a knee @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/h5AsPWlLbi — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) July 25, 2020

NFAC is a militant group that dresses in all black and carries assault weapons to call for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her home by police officers in March. The Black Lives Matter organisation in Louisville has distanced itself from NFAC, calling the group “outside agitators.”

“I believe that everyone should exercise the utmost responsibility when handling firearms, but then again, we’re dealing with humans who make mistakes,” Johnson told ABC News.

The investigation is ongoing.

