Melvyn Pun explains why he left a career at Goldman Sachs to head a family-owned investment business in Myanmar

Melvyn Pun left a career at Goldman Sachs to head Yoma Strategic Holdings, part of a Myanmar-based business conglomerate founded by his father

Yoma Strategic recently took a controlling stake in mobile-based financial services provider Wave Money, now also backed by Ant Financial

Pun believes Myanmar offers investors unique opportunities, but regulatory and reputational risk are still a concern

Pun predicts Myanmar to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, boosted by a feeling of ‘excitement and euphoria’

Because of his work, Business Insider named Pun to our annual list of the 10 leaders transforming investing in Asia.

When Melvyn Pun left Goldman Sachs in 2012 to head the family-owned investment holding company Yoma Strategic Holdings in Myanmar, it was an interesting time to be doing business in the Southeast Asian nation. The previous year had witnessed the dissolution of the military government that had ruled the country for close to 50 years, followed by the establishment of a new, civilian government. This itself had come just four months after pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been released from 15 years of house arrest.

It was against this backdrop that Pun decided the time was right to return to the country his parents had been forced to leave in the 1960s. “There was a sense of real progress in Myanmar and a country that was finally opening up,” he says. “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Pun’s father, Serge, had himself returned to Myanmar in 1991 where he had built one of the country’s leading conglomerates, with interests in investment, banking, real estate and more. For Pun, who was born in Hong Kong and educated in the UK before forging a successful 12-year investment banking career, the time was right to say goodbye to global banking and find a new home within the family business.

“I never expected to work for my father and I never expected to do business in Myanmar,” Pun says. “When I was studying, I was always aware there was a big business in Myanmar but my father was always clear that he wanted the most capable people to run the business and there was never any expectation that the children would take over so I grew up in this mindset that I have my own life to figure out.”

Investing in change



The switch to joining Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic came about almost by chance. Pun was travelling in Myanmar with his boss from Goldman Sachs who was looking at post-retirement investment opportunities in the country. Pun’s previous visits to the country were centred around family and this was the first time he had looked at Myanmar with an eye for business.

“That trip I remember being extremely unusual and exciting for me as it was the first time I had gone through our business and was understanding in depth what we were doing,” he says.

More significant, though, were the changes he was witnessing. “I went there expecting change but had no idea how big that change would be. I remember walking down the street and people were singing songs about Aung San Suu Kyi. Contrast that with my previous visit 18 months before, people would have been scared of even mentioning her name.”

Over the past eight years, Pun investment strategy has been both a beneficiary and contributor of growth in Myanmar. Pun is clear on the advantages Myanmar can offer investors, not least its unique geopolitical positioning, holding long land borders with the billion plus populations of China and India, as well as the support the country receives from other international partners. However, he also recognises that it is not a market without risk.

“The first thing is that Myanmar is starting from a very low base in terms of the economic activity level, but also in terms of the maturity of government policies and regulation,” he says. “The country is becoming an increasingly open economy, regulations are increasingly clear, and regulators here are increasingly capable. Having said that, for anyone coming in the biggest risk is that regulations and laws will continue to change and you have to be able to anticipate what the future regulations are.”

Another area of risk for investors is political stability in Myanmar, although Pun believes this is often overblown. “The military has voluntarily stepped down from power. On the ground we’re seeing a lot of stability in terms of the civilian government being able to do economic reform and gradually reforming the country. It’s just going slowly.”

More pertinent he says is the need for investors to consider reputational risk in the country.

“Unfortunately the issues around the Rohingya has caused a lot of reputational damage to Myanmar and for international companies coming in they need to be sensitive to some of the concerns that exist â€” around knowing who your partners are, who your customers are, who your suppliers are. You need to ensure you don’t end up dealing with people who may be sanctioned or maybe problematic.”

Optimism for the future



One thing is certain for Pun and that is his optimism, both for the future of Yoma Strategic and for Myanmar itself. “There’s no doubt that the country will grow,” he says. “We can debate whether in the long term it’s going to be 5% growth or 8% growth per annum, but it’s still going to be one of the fastest growing countries in the world.”

One of the biggest current investment opportunities is in financial services, a sector where Pun has ample experience. He is a third-generation banker â€” his grandfather was a banker, while his father founded Yoma Bank, Myanmar’s fourth-largest lender. Pun made his first serious play into fintech earlier this year when Yoma Strategic took a controlling stake in Wave Money, one of Myanmar’s leading mobile financial services players.

Wave Money recently cemented its credibility by welcoming Ant Financial as a major investor. “We’ve agreed a deal that is pending central bank approval but they will become a 33% shareholder,” says Pun. “Yoma Strategic obviously has local know-how and connections, but Ant would help us with the technology selections as well as drawing in its experience of building E-wallets across Asia.”

In a country where as many as 95% of the population lacks access to traditional bank lending, Pun believes Wave Money is set to play an important role in transforming borrowing, saving and other financial transactions in Myanmar, which in turn will hopefully encourage entrepreneurship and boost economic growth.

“It’s that sense of the multiplier effect â€” not just doing things well for ourselves but also doing it as an example for what other people could be doing,” Pun says.

Eight years after joining the family business, Pun says the same things that influenced him to commit to Myanmar back in 2012 are the same things that motivate him today.

“The biggest reason I came back and the biggest reason I am still so excited now is because we are in a unique time in which we can make a disproportionate difference in the development of the country,” he says. “We have this mission of building a better Myanmar. When you are here and you see people on the ground who are local entrepreneurs, as well as people coming in and looking to start a business or invest, you can’t help feeling that sense of excitement and euphoria.”

