These are the 10 stocks Melvin Capital is betting will help it recoup losses from the GameStop short squeeze that cost it billions

Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital is still clawing back from the billions in losses it experienced earlier this year from the GameStop short squeeze.

The hedge fund has initiated a number of new stock positions in the second quarter, according to its 13F filing.

These are 10 of the biggest new stock positions Melvin Capital purchased in the second quarter.

Melvin Capital is making moves as it continues to attempt to claw back the billions in losses it experienced during GameStop's short squeeze earlier this year.

The $17 billion hedge fund, founded by Gabe Plotkin in 2014, experienced a 53% loss in January and ended the first half down 46%, according to Bloomberg. According to Melvin’s second-quarter 13f filing data compiled by WhaleWisdom, the hedge fund bought 36 new stocks in the quarter.

Melvin Capital’s biggest bet remains Expedia, which represents 8% of the fund, followed by Amazon, Visa, and LabCorp. The hedge fund is likely expecting a strong economic reopening as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

10. Amazon Call Options

Ticker: AMZN

Position Value: $172.0 million

Percent of fund: 0.99%

Shoppers outside of a Whole Foods Market. Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

9. Target

Ticker: TGT

Position Value: $175.2 million

Percent of Fund: 1.01%

A Target store in New York Emaz for VIEWpress

8. Align Technology Call Options

Ticker: ALGN

Position Value: $213.9 million

Percent of Fund: 1.23%

7. Laboratory Corp Call Options

Ticker: LH

Position Value: $220.7 million

Percent of Fund: 1.27%

6. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

Position Value: $243.8 million

Percent of Fund: 1.40%

Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft. MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images

5. Dominos Pizza

Ticker: DPZ

Position Value: $244.9 million

Percent of Fund: 1.41%

4. PayPal

Ticker: PYPL

Position Value: $291.5 million

Percent of Fund: 1.67%

In this photo illustration, PayPal logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen in front of cryptocurrency signs. Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

3. DoorDash

Ticker: DASH

Position Value: $329.9 million

Percent of Fund: 1.90%

The original Kitchens opened two years ago. DoorDash

2. Expedia Call Options

Ticker: EXPE

Position Value: $376.5 million

Percent of Fund: 2.16%

1. JD.com Stock and Call Options

Ticker: JD

Combined Position Value: $578.6 million

Combined Percent of Fund: 3.33%