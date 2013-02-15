'Melrose Place' Star Amy Locane-Bovenizer Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison

Amy Locane-Bovenizer in court on Thursday.

Photo: AP

Former “Melrose Place” actress Amy Locane-Bovenizer was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after killing a New Jersey woman while drunk driving in 2010.In November, the 41-year-old actress was found guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of 60-year-old Helene Seeman after her blood-alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit when her SUV hit a car carrying Seeman and her husband, who was injured in the crash.



The actress had previously faced up to 10 years in prison, but the judge lowered the maximum sentence because of the hardship on teh actress’ two children, one of whom has a medical and mental disability.

The victim’s husband, Fred Seeman, reportedly yelled, “What a travesty!” at the judge after the verdict was announced.

