A former 'Melrose Place' actress who already served time in prison is going back to jail after a judge said her initial sentence in 2013 was too lenient

Robert Sciarrino,/Associated Press Former ‘Melrose Place’ actress Amy Locane-Bovenizer was taken into custody in Somerville, New Jersey, after jurors convicted her of vehicular homicide in 2012.

Amy Locane, a former actress who appeared in 13 episodes of Fox series “Melrose Place” and several movies, was involved in a fatal drunken-driving car crash in 2010 and was sentenced to three years in jail in 2013.

After several appeals and four sentencings, state Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski agreed with prosecutors that Locane’s initial sentencing was too lenient.

Borkowski sentenced Locane to eight years in state prison. The former actress will have to serve more than four years before she’s eligible for parole.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A former “Melrose Place” actress who already served a sentence of more than two years is going back to jail after a judge agreed with prosecutors that her original sentence in 2013 was too lenient, Associated Press reported.

Amy Locane, who appeared on 13 episodes of the Fox series and in several movies, was convicted on several counts, including vehicular manslaughter for her involvement in a fatal 2010 drunken driving car crash in 2013.

When Locane was convicted in 2013, she faced a sentencing range of five to 10 years. However, a trial judge sentenced her to three years. Since then, this case has had several appeals and four sentencings in front of three judges.

On September 17, state Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski sentenced Locane to eight years in state prison. The former actress will serve more than four years before she’s eligible for parole.

Locane was intoxicated when she smashed her SUV into a sedan’s passenger side in Montgomery Township, New Jersey, CBS News reported.

The driver that Locane hit, Fred Seeman, was severely injured, and his wife Helene, 60, died at the scene. Locane was not indicted for drunken driving, although her blood alcohol levels were three times the limit, according to Associated Press.

“You made a conscious decision to drink that day and continued to drink, recognising at the onset that you needed a ride but didn’t obtain one,” Borkowski said at the hearing. “If you hadn’t gotten behind the wheel of your vehicle on this night, the incident never would have happened.”

Locane has 45 days to appeal her sentence. James Wronko, her attorney, is waiting to see if the New Jersey Supreme Court would hear his appeal. He called the new sentence “outrageous,” and criticised Borkowski for not considering the former 48-year-old actress’ sobriety.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.