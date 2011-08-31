Kevin Durant And LeBron James Took Baltimore Street Ball To A New Level Yesterday

The street ball NBA players have been playing this summer during the lockout has proven to be more exciting than your average NBA season game.



And yesterday continued that trend. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul all put on a show in the Goodman League vs. Melo League game in Baltimore yesterday.

Durant scored 59 points, but his team still lost. The Melo league won 149-141.

Here are some awesome highlights featuring Durant and James putting on a dunk show:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

