A Russian billionaire is reportedly building the world's largest sailing yacht

Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko is building the largest sailing yacht ever, according to Boat International.

The boat will be approximately 468 feet (142.81 meters) long — or about 1.3 times the length of a standard American football field.

That, as noted by CNBC’s Robert Frank, would dwarf the 289-foot-long “Maltese Falcon” unveiled by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tom Perkins in 2006 and considered the largest privately owned sailing yacht in the world.

The yacht cost $US451 million to build, according to the Daily Mail.

This new “sail-assisted” yacht with be called Sailing Yacht “A”.

It’s not the first mega-yacht Melnichenko has built. He also has a 394-foot motor-yacht, called Motor Yacht “A,” which is filled with advanced technology, Baccarat crystal, and security systems.

Melnichenko, whose net worth is estimated at $US8.4 billion, founded the fertiliser producer EuroChem, the coal producer Suek, the power generator SGK, and the pipe exporter TMK along with Sergei Popov.

