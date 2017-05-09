“Mellow” is a beech wood table with a Bluetooth speaker hidden inside. The buttons are sewn into the fabric.
It has 7 hours of playing time and a range of 10 metres.
It also works as a phone charger with 2 USB ports.
It is crowdfunding on Kickstarter and it will retail for around £220.
Produced by Claudia Romeo
More from Claudia Romeo:
- This stylish table is actually a Bluetooth speaker and powerbank
- A meditation expert shows her stress relief ‘tapping’ exercise which you can do in 2 minutes
- A motivational speaker told us the best way to say no and not feel guilty
- An Indian barber is using fire to cut people’s hair — and nobody’s complained so far
- A musician just played the violin while surfing mile-high waves in Portugal
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.