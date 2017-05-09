This stylish table is actually a Bluetooth speaker and powerbank

“Mellow” is a beech wood table with a Bluetooth speaker hidden inside. The buttons are sewn into the fabric.

It has 7 hours of playing time and a range of 10 metres.

It also works as a phone charger with 2 USB ports.

It is crowdfunding on Kickstarter and it will retail for around £220.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

