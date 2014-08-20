HOUSE OF THE DAY: The 2,000-Acre Mellon Estate In Virginia Is On The Market For $US70 Million

The Upperville, Virginia estate of late heiress Rachel “Bunny” Mellon recently hit the market for $US70 million,according to the Wall Street Journal.

Called Oak Spring Farm, the 2,000-acre property includes a 10,000-square-foot Georgian mansion, a mile-long airstrip, a working dairy, two stables with 43 stalls, barns, more than 20 cottages, and extensive gardens.

Mellon, an heiress to the Listerine mouthwash fortune, died in March at age 103. She was the wife of the late Paul Mellon, son of financier Andrew Mellon, who acquired the estate is the 1930s.

Thomas B. Anderson of Washington Fine Properties is listing the property.

