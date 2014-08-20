HOUSE OF THE DAY: The 2,000-Acre Mellon Estate In Virginia Is On The Market For $US70 Million

The Upperville, Virginia estate of late heiress Rachel “Bunny” Mellon recently hit the market for $US70 million,according to the Wall Street Journal.
Called Oak Spring Farm, the 2,000-acre property includes a 10,000-square-foot Georgian mansion, a mile-long airstrip, a working dairy, two stables with 43 stalls, barns, more than 20 cottages, and extensive gardens.
Mellon, an heiress to the Listerine mouthwash fortune, died in March at age 103. She was the wife of the late Paul Mellon, son of financier Andrew Mellon, who acquired the estate is the 1930s.
Thomas B. Anderson of Washington Fine Properties is listing the property.
Welcome to Oak Spring Farm, a 2,000-acre Virginia estate that belonged to the powerful Mellon family.
The main home included in the sale is called 'Brick House.' According to The Wall Street Journal, Paul Mellon used the 10,000-square-foot home to display the couple's art collection and for office space. The couple only briefly used it as a residence.
A garage and clock tower are close to the house, making it feel like 'its own little village,' estate executor Alex Forger told the WSJ.
The Mellons also bred racehorses on the farm. There is a statue commemorating Sea Hero, their 1993 Kentucky Derby winner.
There are also plenty of gardens and greenhouses. Bunny was a well-known horticulturist who worked on the White House Rose Garden under President Kennedy.
Jackie O. was a frequent guest of the estate, as she was a close friend of Bunny's. This is the log house she used to stay in.
The listing calls Oak Spring Farm 'one of most beautiful properties in all of America with rolling pastures and mountain views.'
