Rudy Giuliani's election-fraud witness Mellissa Carone said she won't quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19, saying she'd only take it seriously if Trump said so

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images Mellissa Carone speaks in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan, on December 2, 2020.

Mellissa Carone, who sat next to Rudy Giuliani during a hearing for his election fraud lawsuit in Michigan last week, has told The Washington Post that she doesn’t intend to quarantine in light of Giuliani’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Carone, a freelancer who worked for Dominion Voting Services as a low-level technician during the election, told the paper that she would “take it seriously if it came from Trump.”

She added that she would only get tested for COVID-19 if a Trump-friendly news network like One America News Network or Newsmax recommended it, adding: “I don’t trust the tests.”

Her chaotic testimony last week prompted a “Saturday Night Live” skit, and it recently emerged that she had been on probation for harassing her fiancé’s ex-wife with sex tapes.

Mellissa Carone, the technician who made headlines for testifying in one of Rudy Giuliani’s election-fraud lawsuits, said she is not planning on quarantining after the lawyer tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Washington Post.

Carone sat next to Giuliani, the personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, in her Michigan court appearance on December 1, in which she alleged Democrats “took every avenue possible to commit fraud in this election.”

Her exuberant and sometimes incoherent testimony as part of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election attracted widespread attention, prompting a parody on “Saturday Night Live.”

Carone’s allegations had already been deemed in November as “simply not credible,” according to a state judge.



But events took a more serious turn on Sunday when Trump announced that Giuliani had tested positive for COVID-19. Giuliani is currently receiving the same experimental treatment that Trump got when he was sick with the virus.

Neither Giuliani nor Carone wore masks at the hearing, and the lawyer was “extremely likely” to have been contagious with the virus at that time, according to state health officials.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, speaking at the RNC, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington.

Carone told The Post she would only take the matter seriously if Trump said so, and said she was not planning on quarantining after the exposure.

“I would take it seriously if it came from Trump, because Trump cares about American lives,” she told the paper.

She also indicated that she would not get tested, and would only do so if Trump-friendly networks like One America News or Newsmax told her to.

“It is not that I don’t believe in getting tested. I don’t trust the tests,” she told the paper.

Business Insider has contacted Carone for comment.

Health officials in Lansing, Michigan â€” where the hearing was held â€” have ordered mandatory quarantines for anyone who was within six feet of Giuliani for more than 15 minutes, which includes Carone.

But Carone lives in Detroit, and officials told The Post that they can’t enforce their order outside of Lansing.

Carone has attracted considerable media scrutiny since her appearance alongside Giuliani.

In early December, Deadline Detroit reported that Carone was recently on probation for harassing her fiancÃ©’s ex-wife with tapes of Carone having sex with him. Carone later told HuffPost that it was the fiancÃ© who had sent the tapes.

