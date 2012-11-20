Melky Cabrera Signs $16 Million Contract Just Months After Being Busted For Steroids

Photo: MLB.com

If Major League Baseball wants to deter players from using steroids, they are doing a poor job. Just months after being suspended for using synthetic testosterone, ESPN.com is reporting that Melky Cabrera has agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Blue Jays.This comes after a report that Cabrera will reap a financial windfall from the World Series even though his cheating helped the Giants win. Al Saracevic of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Cabrera will be awarded a full share of the playoff bonus, which will likely be more than $300,000. And while he did not play in the World Series, it was his performance as All-Star game MVP that helped secure home-field advantage for the Giants in the World Series.



And now, despite using steroids and attempting an elaborate cover-up, Cabrera will make a guaranteed $16 million over the next two seasons.

Of course, this is still a lot less than the $50 million he was expected to make had he not been busted. But it is still a nice little payday that will just be more incentive for others to try and beat the system.

