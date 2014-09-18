Melissa Rivers Speaks For First Time Since Joan Rivers' Death

Joan Rivers’ daughter, Melissa Rivers, released her first statement since her mother’s death on Sept. 4.

Thanking fans for the outpouring of support and saying “my mother would have been overwhelmed,” the 46-year-old continued via her WhoSay account:



“As my son Cooper and I mourn the loss of my mother, we want to thank everyone for the beautiful cards and flowers conveying heartfelt messages and condolences, which continue to arrive from around the world and through social media. My mother would have been overwhelmed by the scope and depth of the love that people have expressed for her. It is certainly helping to lift our spirits during this time. We are forever grateful for your kindness and support in continuing to honour my mother’s legacy, and for remembering the joy and laughter that she brought to so many.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Melissa Rivers, with son Cooper, at Joan’s star-studded funeral earlier this month.

Melissa will make her first TV appearance since her mother’s death for E!’s “Joan Day,” featuring a 12-hour marathon of “Fashion Police” in honour of the late star. The day will conclude witha 90-minute tribute special featuring Melissa and the co-hosts.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Melissa River is a producer on ‘Fashion Police,’ on which her late mother starred.

