QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Being A Former Prostitute Preclude This Woman From Teaching In Public School?

Photo: NYPost

According to the New York Post, parents of children at a Bronx elementary school are angry to learn that one of the school’s art teachers is a former prostitute.The teacher in question, Melissa Petro, teaches art, and has apparently been pretty open about her past vocation, having posted about her experience online, including at the Huffington Post. Her HuffPo entries can be found here.



So, do the parents have any ground? Should her prior profession preclude her from teaching third-graders art?

As far as we’re concerned, the school system might have used that information before hiring her, but at this point, it seems like there’s nothing they can do.

