Melissa McCarthy's 'Identity Thief' Steals Audiences—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Winter storm Nemo was no match for Melissa McCarthy.Though the storm caused theatres across the Northeast to shut down, “Identity Thief” stole the box office earning nearly double of what analysts expected.



The film was tracking to a weekend gross between $20 and $25 million at theatres.

Compared to McCarthy’s previous films, the actress’ first standalone movie blew away the opening weekend for “Bridesmaids,” which just goes to show critic’s opinions don’t always hold water if an actress—or actor (Jason Bateman)—is popular enough with the public.

The performance of “Identity Thief” may be an indicator of how her next movie, “The Heat,” with Sandra Bullock will perform come its release in April.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara’s “Side Effects” debuted with a solid opening, while the re-release of late director Tony Scott’s “Top Gun” in 3D opened to a balmy $1.9 million.

Out of the top 10 this week include Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” which has earned $221 million worldwide to date, “Les Misérables” in week seven, and Jennifer Lopez’s “Parker” dropping six spots this week.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. Sylvester Stallone’s “Bullet to the Head” nearly dropped out of the top 10 in week two earning $1.98 million. The film has earned a paltry $8.2 million since its release making it Stallone’s worst box-office bomb since his wrestling film “Paradise Alley” in 1978.

9. After seven weeks and $341.6 million worldwide “Django Unchained” falls one more notch with $2.3 million.

8. With an added boost of 470 theatres, “Argo” comes back into the top 10 with $2.5 million this week. It’s 18-week box-office run has earned $198.7 million worldwide.

7. “Zero Dark 30” dropped two spots adding $4 million to its eight-week total of $96.6 million at theatres.

6. Jessica Chastain’s other movie, horror flick “Mama,” continues to thrill at theatres earning another $4.3 million in week four.

5. Jeremy Renner’s “Avengers” star power helps “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters” stay in the box office top five earning $5.8 million. The film has received a massive boost from overseas helping it to earn $127.8 million worldwide.

4. “Silver Linings Playbook” continues to be the box-office darling adding another $7 million to its $120 million earned at the box office. The Weinstein Company film featuring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence cost an estimated $21 million to produce.

3. Rooney Mara’s psychological thriller “Side Effects” had a decent debut with $10 million, but not good enough to beat out Summit Entertainment’s zombie film.

2. The quirky twist on your typical apocalyptic-zombie film, “Warm Bodies” continues its box-office run with $11.5 million. The film has now earned $45.4 million worldwide in two weeks.

1. No one can stop Melissa McCarthy’s “Identity Thief.” Universal’s comedy, also starring Jason Bateman, took in an unexpected $36.6 million opening weekend. That’s eight million more than Bateman’s “Horrible Bosses” and $10 million more than McCarthy’s “Bridesmaids.”

