Melissa McCarthy returns to 'SNL' as Sean Spicer in an Easter Bunny costume

Melissa McCarthy returned to “Saturday Night Live” as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, this time dressed as the Easter Bunny.

Spicer really did play the furry white animal when he was a spokesman for the US Trade Representative under President George W. Bush in 2008:

After shooing children gathering Easter eggs, McCarthy recapped Spicer’s flub that garnered wide ridicule this week, when he incorrectly said Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons. Spicer later apologised for his “inexcusable and reprehensible” comments, but McCarthy had to bring it up.

“They were all like, ‘Boohoo, what about the holocaust centres?’ And yeah, I know they’re not really called ‘holocaust centres.’ Duh! I know that. I’m aware. I clearly meant to say ‘concentration clubs,'” McCarthy said. “It would be really great if the nitpickers could try to see the big picture, and didn’t focus on every single little slur and lie I say — that would be nice! And P.S. I’d like you also to know I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains, but hey, at least they didn’t have to fly United, am I right?”

Using “baby dolls” as props, McCarthy then incorrectly explained the story of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

“That about wraps it up for me. Happy Easter, everybody! Oh and by the way, the president’s probably going to bomb North Korea tonight,” she said. “Spicey’s got to hippity-hop and deliver these eggs. Everybody just eat as much candy as you want, ’cause this is probably our last Easter on Earth.”

Watch the full clip below:

On this Easter Sunday, let us all pause and remember when Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny in 2008. pic.twitter.com/OyhJspmOlZ

— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 16, 2017

the good ole days — what I would give to hide in a bunny costume again https://t.co/QOlPBsMwMA

— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 28, 2016

