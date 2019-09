“Bridesmaids” and “The Heat” star Melissa McCarthy is hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the third time this weekend.

In the promos, McCarthy and Kenan Thompson talk everything from the Super Bowl to the Olympics.

McCarthy also sings a song about musical guest Imagine Dragons. Watch below.

