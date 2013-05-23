Melissa McCarthy Fires Extra On-Set For Mistreating A Child

“Bridesmaids”Don’t mess with Melissa McCarthy.



The “Bridesmaids” actress reportedly just fired an extra on the set of her latest film “Tammy” in Wilmington, NC.

The drama went down after an extra — “a woman in her 20s” — brought her approximately 5-year-old child to the daylong shoot by a lake and was “constantly harping on the child to ‘stop it’ and quiet down,” reports TMZ.

Apparently the mum was so loud with her hushing that she disrupted production, which included more than 200 extras — who all received a standard $58 payday for their work.

But McCarthy had enough after she saw the woman harshly jerk her child by the wrist into the air and immediately had a production assistant kick the woman off of the set.

McCarthy told production staff she does not tolerate abuse on her sets.

McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, is the director on “Tammy.” The couple have two young daughters of their own and are “always on watch.”

