Melissa McCarthy is returning for Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' revival after all

Melissa McCarthy will be making her way back to Stars Hollow. The actress revealed that she has closed a last-minute deal to return for the Netflix revival of “Gilmore Girls” on the “Ellen” show.

“Literally about an hour and a half ago we figured out that I’m gonna go back and do it and I am so excited. And they are gonna be amazing,” McCarthy told Ellen DeGeneres.

“The Boss” actress played chef Sookie St. James, best friend and business partner to Lauren Graham’s Lorelai Gilmore, for seven seasons of the the WB/CW show.

“[Creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino is going to squeeze me in to do it and I’m very happy to go back to Stars Hollow,” McCarthy said. “Oh my gosh, there’s me and Lauren [Graham]. I’m just really excited about that. So it just happened and I got asked a lot about it, and as of not even two hours ago, it’s happening.”

After Netflix officially announced the show revival, McCarthy said that she wasn’t asked to return.

Thanks for the invite, but sadly no one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow. Wish them all the best!! https://t.co/II2Atug4wx — Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) February 2, 2016

But Sherman-Palladino told TVLine that she had spoken to McCarthy’s representation and said that if the comedian had any free time, the show cocreator would write her into the script. McCarthy had been busy with promoting her new movie, “The Boss,” and wrapping the all-female-starring “Ghostbusters” movie.

“If she has a spare moment to run over — even if for just a cameo — we would be totally game. And if it’s a last-minute thing, I would write her in and we would figure it out,” Sherman-Palladino said.

Netflix’s revival will consist of four 90-minute movies. McCarthy will join returning stars Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, and Kelly Bishop, among others.

The streaming company has yet to confirm when the movies will premiere, but the series is shooting now.

Watch McCarthy’s announcement below:

