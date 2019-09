Photo: moderateinthemiddle.files.wordpress.com

In addition to Fast Money Melissa Lee is hosting a new Friday night show “Money in Motion Currency Trading.”Lee hosts this series live on Fridays at 5:30pmET from the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.



The show will focus on actionable currency trading information.

