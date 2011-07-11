CNBC Taps Melissa Lee and Carl Quintanilla As New 'Squawk On The Street' Co-Anchors

Photo: moderateinthemiddle.files.wordpress.com

Starting today Melissa Lee and Carl Quintanilla will officially take over as hosts of CNBC’s 2-hour “Squawk on the Street,” reports TVNewser. They replace long-time anchor Mark Haines, who suddenly passed away in late May, and Erin Burnett who left the network at the end of April for CNN.



A rotating group of anchors will fill in for Quintanilla on “Squawk Box,” and Lee will keep her 5pm Fast Money anchor spot.

In a note to staff CNBC SVP Nik Deogun also revealed that Jim Cramer would act a as a frequent contributor from 9-10am and Simon Hobbs would be co-hosting the 10am hour every day with Lee and Quintanilla. David Faber will continue with the ‘Faber Report.’

TVNewser has the full memo.

