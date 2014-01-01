MSNBC Host Apologizes To Romney Family After Mocking Mitt Romney's Black Grandchild

MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry offered an apology to the Romney family on Tuesday after a panel on her show mocked the fact that one of Mitt Romney’s grandchildren was black.

On Sunday’s “Melissa Harris-Perry” show, Harris-Perry led a panel in discussing the “Photos of the Year,” which included a Romney family Christmas photo. In the photo, Romney is seen holding his adopted grandchild, Kieran, who is black.

During the segment, guest panelist Pia Glenn sang, “One of these things is not like the others! One of these things just isn’t the same,” a reference to Kieran. Harris-Perry imagined Kieran Romney and North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, marrying in the future.

When The Right Scoop first took note of the panel’s comments on Monday, it caused an uproar.

Early Tuesday morning, Harris-Perry tweeted an apology. She noted that she comes from a mixed-race family, and that she felt “familiarity” with the photograph.

Here’s her full apology:











I am sorry. Without reservation or qualification. I apologise to the Romney family. #MHPapology

— Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) December 31, 2013

I work by guiding principle that those who offend do not have the right to tell those they hurt that they r wrong for hurting. #MHPapology

— Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) December 31, 2013

Therefore, while I meant no offence, I want to immediately apologise to the Romney family for hurting them. #MHPapology

— Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) December 31, 2013

As black child born into large white Mormon family I feel familiarity w/ Romney family pic & never meant to suggest otherwise. #MHPapology

— Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) December 31, 2013

I apologise to all families built on loving transracial adoptions who feel I degraded their lives or choices. #MHPapology

— Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) December 31, 2013

You can watch the full segment of the panel here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.