MSNBC Host's Home Gets Completely Destroyed By Hurricane Isaac

Melissa Harris-Perry, host of “Melissa Harris-Perry” on MSNBC, tweeted this amazing photo of her New Orleans home getting destroyed from Hurricane Isaac today.



Photo: Twitter/@MHarrisPerry

On Saturday, Harris-Perry gave a tour of the home she had helped rebuild after it was torn apart by Hurricane Katrina. Harris-Perry said that she and her husband had recently purchased the home as their own rebuilding process.

(Hat tip to Matthew Keys, @ProducerMatthew!)

