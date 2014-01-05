Here's Melissa Harris-Perry's Tearful Apology For The Controversial Segment On The Romneys' Black Grandchild

MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry offered a teary-eyed apology Saturday morning to the Romney family for a recent segment on her show in which a panelist mocked the fact that one of Mitt Romney’s grandchildren is black.

On last weekend’s “Melissa Harris-Perry” show, Harris-Perry led a panel in discussing the “Photos of the Year,” which included a Romney family Christmas photo. In the photo, Romney is seen holding his adopted grandchild, Kieran, who is black.

During the segment, guest panelist Pia Glenn sang, “One of these things is not like the others! One of these things just isn’t the same,” a reference to Kieran. “And that little baby, front and center, would be the one.”

Harris-Perry said on Saturday that she intended to say “positive and celebratory things” about the photo.

“But whatever the intent was, the reality is that the segment proceeded in a way that was offensive,” she said. “And showing the photo in that context of the segment was poor judgment.

“So, without reservation or qualification, I apologise to the Romney family.”

Harris-Perry began to tear up when she lamented to herself that she “broke the ground rule” that families should be off-limits. She also apologized to other families who “have formed through trans-racial adoption.”

“On this program, we are dedicated to advocating for a wide diversity of families,” Harris-Perry said.

Harris-Perry noted in a Twitter apology earlier in the week that she identified with the Romneys, as she was born into a white, Mormon family.

Former Romney adviser Stuart Stevens tweeted after the apology that “positive can come from these things.”

Here’s the full video of Harris-Perry’s apology:

