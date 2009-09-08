Melissa Francis Spills Beans On Dylan Ratigan's "Hot Blonde" Companion

Sorry, we know it’s early for this type of thing. But it’s not early in Germany, where CNBC anchor Melissa Francis just landed on her way to an OPEC meeting.



It seems fellow NBC stablemate Dylan Ratigan was at the airport with her, per her Twitter, as well as an unidentified “stunning blonde” companion. But who is it?

And yesterday she posted this:

