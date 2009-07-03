Breaking: Amanda Drury's Risque Business

CNBC is apparently still reeling from yesterday’s “two girls, one sweater” scandal. Today, they are not making the anchor-ladies share clothes. But the textile shortage persists, as evidenced by the scant amount they could spare to make substitute anchor Amanda Drury’s top for today’s episode of The Call.



News of Drury’s wardrobe was first reported by DealBreaker’s Bess Levin. Make of that what you will.

Also, where was Melissa Francis today? Was she exiled from the show for yesterday’s copy cat wardrobe? (Uhm, OK, that’s a stretch. More likely, she’s taking a very long Fourth Of July weekend because she loves America more than you do.)

