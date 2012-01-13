Here's Why Melissa Francis Left CNBC For Fox Business

Former CNBC anchor Melissa Francis spoke with Jeff Reeves from InvestorPlace.com about why she left the Englewood, New Jersey-based financial news network for Fox Business News. [via TalkingBizNews]



Here’s an except from their interview:

Q: Fox Business seems to be gathering momentum for an outlet that hasn’t even celebrated its fifth birthday. What’s life like over there compared with CNBC?

A: I spent nine fantastic years at CNBC, and now I’m thrilled to join the team at Fox Business. I’ve been a fan of the Fox brand for a long time. The scope of the Fox Business network is broader — it is not just focused on the day trader, but rather anyone who cares about what happens to their money, their retirement or the financial welfare of their family. It’s about the intersection between Main Street and Wall Street, and I find that really compelling.

Q: Why did you make the switch, if that’s not presumptuous to ask?

A: Anyone in the business will tell you that Roger Ailes is a genius. They repeatedly use that word when you mention his name. I came to find out he’s also a genuine and charismatic person. When he called, I knew it was the opportunity of a lifetime. I didn’t hesitate.

Francis, who previously anchored CNBC’s “The Call” and “Power Lunch,” made her debut on Fox Business this week.

