Melissa Etheridge: No Gay Marriage, No Taxes

California’s surprising passage of its proposition 8 gay marriage ban on Tuesday has prompted gay rights activists to lash out at the state and already fuelled talk of lawsuits. But Melissa Etheridge is taking the law into her own hands, declaring that she no longer feels she needs to pay taxes under Cali’s new law.



The Daily Beast: OK. So Prop 8 passed. Alright, I get it. 51% of you think that I am a second class citizen. Alright then. So my wife, uh I mean, roommate? Girlfriend? Special lady friend? You are gonna have to help me here because I am not sure what to call her now. Anyways, she and I are not allowed the same right under the state constitution as any other citizen. OK, so I am taking that to mean I do not have to pay my state taxes because I am not a full citizen. I mean that would just be wrong, to make someone pay taxes and not give them the same rights, sounds sort of like that taxation without representation thing from the history books.

Etheridge goes on to state that her stance should help her and fellow gay celebs, if they want to follow her lead, weather the recession.

OK, cool I don’t mean to get too personal here but there is a lot I can do with the extra half a million dollars that I will be keeping instead of handing it over to the state of California. Oh, and I am sure Ellen will be a little excited to keep her bazillion bucks that she pays in taxes too. Wow, come to think of it, there are quite a few of us fortunate gay folks that will be having some extra cash this year. What recession? We’re gay! I am sure there will be a little box on the tax forms now single, married, divorced, gay, check here if you are gay, yeah, that’s not so bad. Of course all of the waiters and hairdressers and UPS workers and gym teachers and such, they won’t have to pay their taxes either.

We don’t know if Ellen DeGeneres, Lance Bass, or Clay Aiken support Etheridge’s “no taxes” argument, but one supporter is Charles Merrill, the cousin of the founder of Merrill Lynch, who issued a press release praising Etheridge’s move.

During this time of economic strife, shouldn’t it make sense that the federal and state governments recognise our marriages? We want to pay taxes, but we don’t like being treated as second class citizens because of religious bigotry. President-elect Obama promised to repeal the defence of Marriage Act which prohibits us from getting federal benefits, 1,138 of them. We must hold him to his promise.

And Merrill, a prominent opponent to paying federal income taxes, is taking his case against the IRS to court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.